December 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier’s mother-in-law Padma Varasiar, 86, died at her house in Thrissur on Wednesday. The cremation will take place at Shanthi Ghat crematorium, Thrissur, on Thursday morning.

Widow of the late Edakkunni Eswara Varier, Varasiar was ailing for a short period. Her daughter Shailaja is head of the materials wing at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. She is survived by three daughters, including Shailaja.