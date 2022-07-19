Padinjattinkara declared first Constitution-literate ward

Padinjattinkara has become the first completely Constitution-literate ward in Kollam as part of ‘The Citizen’, a constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee, and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

Ward 27 in Kottarakara municipality, Padinjattinkara was declared completely Constitution-literate by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal after its residents were educated on Indian Constitution, which is the lengthiest written Constitution in the world. The aim of the campaign is to declare Kollam a completely Constitution-literate district on August 14 midnight, and currently, efforts are progressing for the same in various local bodies across the district.

Applauding the feat, Mr. Balagopal said the endeavour of the Kollam district panchayat and other local self-governments were admirable.

Around 3,000 persons from various local bodies in the district were trained for the campaign and different forums were constituted for imparting knowledge. The trained persons, called senators, are in charge of spreading awareness and conducting classes. In connection with the campaign, classes are being held for units comprising 10 to 20 families. The objective is to educate everyone above the age of 10 about the basic principles of Constitution, covering seven lakh families in the district.

The preamble of Constitution, history, fundamental rights, and legal system are among the topics and a handbook on the Constitution will be distributed in families and various institutions. District to ward-level forums constituted for the campaign are handling awareness sessions with the help of socio-cultural and voluntary organisations. Local body representatives said it was the tireless efforts of the forums that helped them to achieve the target. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel handed over the declaration certificate and municipal chairman A. Sahju presided over the function.

In connection with the announcement, a procession from Kavuvila Junction to Padinjattinkara Upper Primary School and cultural programmes were also held.