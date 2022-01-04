Padhna Likhna Abhiyan begins in Wayanad

Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, a literacy programme organised by the State Literacy Mission in association with the three-tier local bodies, has got under way in Wayanad.

The project, to be implemented with financial assistance from the Union government, aims at total literacy in the country by 2030. It envisages making 30,000 neo-literates in the district by March 31, 2022.

The project will be executed through 3,000 voluntary instructors selected from Kudumbashree members, anganwadi workers, tribal promoters, instructors of tribal literacy programme, and NSS and NCC cadets in the district. It expects to find at least 1,000 to 25,00 illiterates in each local body in the district.

The syllabus of the State Literacy Mission will be used for the programme. The Union government will bear 60% of the project cost, and the State government the rest. The training programme for instructors will begin in the first week of January.

T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated the project.