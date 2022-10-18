Padheyam, students’ programme to distribute food for the needy on the streets in Thrissur, completes 100 days

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 18, 2022 20:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Padheyam, a programme to distribute lunch for the needy on the streets in Thrissur district, has completed more than 100 days. Launched on July 1, the programme was started by NSS units of higher secondary schools in Thrissur.

Under the programme, students bring food packets from their homes. Schools take turns to distribute food.

“In the initial days, we used to distribute 100 packets daily. As the demand went up, we increased the number of packets too. Now, we distribute around 350 packets a day. The previous day, NSS volunteers of Girls Higher Secondary School, Nandhikkara, handed over more than 500 packets,” said Thomas A.A., a co-ordinator of the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On holidays, teachers and NSS volunteers sponsor the food packets.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app