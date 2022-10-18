Padheyam, students’ programme to distribute food for the needy on the streets in Thrissur, completes 100 days

Padheyam, a programme to distribute lunch for the needy on the streets in Thrissur district, has completed more than 100 days. Launched on July 1, the programme was started by NSS units of higher secondary schools in Thrissur.

Under the programme, students bring food packets from their homes. Schools take turns to distribute food.

“In the initial days, we used to distribute 100 packets daily. As the demand went up, we increased the number of packets too. Now, we distribute around 350 packets a day. The previous day, NSS volunteers of Girls Higher Secondary School, Nandhikkara, handed over more than 500 packets,” said Thomas A.A., a co-ordinator of the programme.

On holidays, teachers and NSS volunteers sponsor the food packets.