Padhanotsavam, social audit to assess learning outcomes, to be held in Kerala schools

March 03, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

Padhanotsavam, a social audit to assess learning outcomes, will be organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala as part of STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme for 2023-24.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press meet here on Sunday that children would get an opportunity to showcase the knowledge and skills they learnt at the end of the academic year as part of Padhanotsavam. Besides academic achievements, their individual talents and the school’s achievements are presented in front of parents and the public.

The State-level inauguration of Padhanotsavam, which will continue in schools till Pravesanotsavam (start of the new academic year), will be held at Government Upper Primary School, Poojappura, on March 11.

Padhanotsavam will be held in 11,319 schools at a cost of Rs.4 crore, the Minister said.

Malayala Madhuram

Malayala Madhuram is yet another project to be implemented as part of STARS for improving the Malayalam proficiency of students in Classes I and II. Books will be provided to students in these two classes for independent reading and support provided through teachers to ensure that they are reading the books. The goal is for each student to read at least eight books on their own during the summer vacations and express through different means what they understood from the books. Malayala Madhuram will be implemented in 9,100 government and aided lower primary schools. Each school will get 80 books and a rack to keep them. An expense of ₹5 crore will be incurred for the programme, the Minister said.

Workshop

A ‘Decentralised planning and financial management workshop’ of States implementing STARS will be held at Hyatt Regency here from March 6 to 8. Three to six representatives from States implementing STARS and those from the Union Education Ministry, besides those from the State, would attend the workshop, the Minister said.

