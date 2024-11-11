 />
Paddy procurement to be expedited soon: G.R. Anil

Published - November 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the government will intensify paddy procurement in the current season. The compensation due to farmers will be disbursed shortly, he said.

He pointed out that efforts are underway to provide paddy prices to farmers as Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) loans as soon as the byelections are concluded. A total quantity of 15,052.38 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have been procured from 6,010 farmers in Palakkad alone, he told mediapersons in Ernakulam on Monday.

Additional personnel are being deployed to expedite the ongoing procurement. He said that the pending payments for paddy procurement from farmers in the last season have already been fully disbursed, he said.

Mr. Anil also said that the state awaited the sanction of ₹1,411.22 crore from the Centre towards paddy procurement dues. He lashed out at the opposition parties for politicising the delay in fund disbursal, and ignoring the apathetic attitude of the Central government in ensuring the welfare of farmers in this regard.

