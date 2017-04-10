Paddy procurement row ends

The pending stock of paddy in Kuttanad will be procured immediately. The decision was taken at a meeting of the stakeholders convened by the district administration here on Monday. Additional District Magistrate M.K. Kabeer presided over the meeting in which representatives of ‘padasekharams,’ millers and officials of Supplyco and Agriculture Department took part.

Hundreds of tonnes of paddy had been remaining in the fields for over a fortnight owing to a dispute between millers and farmers over the quality of paddy. Millers had been demanding additional quantity to make up for the deficiency in quality to which the farmers were not agreeable. Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman had asked officials to sort out the issue. He said all the paddy would be procured.

Report on quality

Principal Agricultural Officer A.G. Abdul Kareem put forth a proposal to submit a report on the quality with a view to getting help from the government to make up for the losses to the farmer. It was accepted by both parties. Accordingly, it was agreed to resume procurement. Inspection of the quality of the paddy will be done by Supplyco officials, millers and farmers. Supplyco officials said the quality was being assessed by the Food Corporation of India. Millers said only 63 mills procured paddy in place of 73 mills earlier.

Farm hartal

Farmers in Kuttanad observed a farm hartal on Monday in protest against laxity in procurement. They held a dharna with sacks of paddy in front of paddy office at Monkombu. Inaugurating the dharna, Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi Executive Director Fr. Thomas Peelianikkal said the farmers were in debt due to the irresponsible attitude of authorities. He said millers were trying to sabotage the agreement on paddy procurement. He also sought debt relief for the farmers from the Union government.