Paddy procurement price goes up by ₹1

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hike the procurement price of paddy from ₹25.30 to ₹26.30 per kg.

In view of farmer suicides, the Cabinet also decided to urgently convene a meeting with banks to discuss steps including a moratorium on recovery of all types of bank loans the farmers have availed themselves of.

For increasing the procurement price of paddy, the State government has decided to hike the State incentive in the price by ₹1. With this, the State incentive goes up to ₹8.80. The support price declared by the Central government for paddy stands at ₹17.50.

Wednesday’s hike had catapulted Kerala to the top of the list in terms of paddy procurement price, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.

Second time

This is the second time that the LDF government is increasing the procurement price of paddy.

On coming to power in 2016, the incentive offered by the State was increased from ₹5.80 to ₹7.80. With farmer suicides reported in Wayanad and Idukki, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was expected to convene the meeting with the State-level bankers’ committee soon, Mr Sunil Kumar said.