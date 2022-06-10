Paddy procurement likely to touch eight lakh tonnes

Paddy production in the State on the rise, says Minister

Paddy procurement is expected to touch eight lakh tonnes in the State this season, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said. He was inaugurating the second crop (additional crop) farming at the 500-acre Chithira Kayal paddy polder in Kuttanad on Friday.

Mr. Anil said the Supplyco had procured 7.15 lakh tonnes of paddy so far this season. "The paddy production in the State is on the rise. More and more people are turning to paddy cultivation and paddy farmers are making profits. Last season, the Supplyco had procured 7.86 lakh tonnes of paddy across the State. This season, the procurement is expected to reach eight lakh tonnes," Mr. Anil said.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, presided. District Collector Renu Raj, Kainakary grama panchayat president M.C. Prasad, and principal agriculture officer V. Rajatha attended.