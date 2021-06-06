Paddy procurement expedited: Minister

7.07 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 2.23 lakh farmers so far in this season

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has expedited paddy procurement in the State to prevent hardships for the farming community.

In a statement, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said 7.07 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 2.23 lakh farmers as of yet this season. While ₹1,519.06 crore has been disbursed so far, there are dues amounting to ₹424.67 crore left to be distributed among 47,168 paddy farmers. Steps have been adopted to disburse the amount at the earliest, he said.

Farmers have been provided the facility to register in the supplycopaddy.in portal for paddy procurement. The procurement is being undertaken from individual farmers possessing up to 5 acres of land and groups having 25 acres of paddy field.

Mill enlisted by Supplyco for procurement will provide paddy receipt sheet (PRS) for the farmers, following which the paddy marketing officer will approve it and release the stated dues as bank loan for them. Mills were being provided ₹214 a quintal including ₹12 meant for loading and unloading to process paddy.

The Minister said the paddy was being procured in adherence with standards recommended by the Central government. Paddy marketing officers of Supplyco have been tasked with ensuring quality and monitoring the procurement of paddy. The mill owners are supposed to provide 64.5kg of rice for every 100kg of paddy procured from farmers.