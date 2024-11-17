ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy harvest held at Varkala as part of Joint Council initiative

Published - November 17, 2024 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The paddy harvest held recently on the Chemmaruthy-Panayara polder at Varkala as part of a Joint Council initiative.

Government employees under the aegis of the Joint Council of State Service Organisations have set an example by growing paddy on land that had been lying fallow.

Paddy cultivation using the high-yield ‘Uma’ rice variety was initiated on the Chemmaruthy-Panayara polder in Varkala in July. The initiative was launched in connection with Agriculture department’s ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign.

The paddy was harvested recently, and the Joint Council leaders have announced plans to sell the rice to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and use the proceeds for charitable activities.

Employees of various government offices in the Varkala region had taken part in the cultivation on the nearly-one-acre field taken on lease from the owners. Joint Council vice chairperson M.S. Sugaida Kumari had inaugurated the sowing in the last week of July. Joint Council general secretary Jayaschandran Kallingal inaugurated the harvest last week.

The Kerala Agricultural Technical Staff Association (KATSA) and the Kerala Agricultural Ministerial Staff Association (KAMSF) had extended their support to the initiative. Organic methods were adopted for the cultivation.

The proceeds from the sale of the rice will be contributed to the ‘Vishakkaruthaarum Santhwana Sparsham’ initiative launched by the council.

