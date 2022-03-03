Paddy harvest begins in Kuttanad

4,647 ha to be reaped this month: Agri dept. official

Harvested paddy being loaded into a truck at Nedumudi in Alappuzha for transportation to a rice mill. | Photo Credit: Suresh Alleppey

Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala, is slowly moving into a festival mood as vast paddy fields in the region have started to go under combine harvesters.

A 190-hectare paddy field at Chithira Kayal was the first to go under the harvester last week. Harvesting of paddy crop (puncha crop/first crop) in Kuttanad is expected to hit high gear in the coming weeks.

According to the Agriculture department, farmers have undertaken paddy farming in 26,602 hectares (ha) spread across 587 padasekharams in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad.

"All arrangements have been made for the smooth harvesting of puncha crop in Kuttanad and other parts of the district. We have prepared a detailed schedule for paddy harvest. Paddy in 4,647 ha will be harvested this month. The process will go on till May-end," said an Agriculture department official.

Farmers, meanwhile, are worried about the availability of combine harvesters in the coming weeks when several fields will be harvested around the same time. However, officials said there was no need for any apprehension this time. "Things are going smooth. There is no dearth of combine harvesters and labour. The department has already held discussions with agents and ensured the availability of required combine harvesters," the official said.

The rental rates for harvesters have been fixed at a maximum of ₹1,900 per hour, except in ‘kayal’ fields where it is ₹2,000. The department has constituted a 12-member committee to resolve issues regarding the puncha crop harvest.

Earlier, the sowing for the puncha season was delayed in several areas due to heavy downpours and floods that lashed the district in October-November last year. This will have an impact on puncha harvest, with the process set to go beyond the normal schedule. Several farmers face the risk of summer rain affecting paddy harvest in April-May.

"Apart from some minor issues, puncha cultivation overall is good. We are expecting a good harvest. This time, we have been forced to spend a lot of money on fertilizers due to their soaring prices. As a result, returns from the puncha crop will be minimal. The government should increase the procurement price of paddy to help farmers," says Vipin Babu, secretary, Nattayam Padasekhara Samithi.

Though pest attacks and diseases caused by bacteria have been reported from a few places in Kuttanad, the situation is under control.

As of Thursday, Supplyco procured 956 tonnes of paddy from the district. "Supplyco has completed procurement from Chithira Kayal and a few other small fields. We expect paddy harvest and procurement to gather pace in the coming days," said an official.