Paddy farmers upset over delay in payment

March 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 48,405.55 tonnes of paddy from farmers in Kuttanad and other parts of Alappuzha in the ongoing puncha (first) crop season.

Despite paddy harvest and procurement going on in full swing, ryots are upset over the delay in getting the price of paddy procured from them. Supplyco has not yet started disbursing the amount for the procurement.

“Our paddy polder went under the combine harvesters a week ago. In neighbouring polders, harvest and procurement were completed three weeks ago. None of the farmers have received the price yet. Authorities told us that the payment disbursal would begin in April,” says Cyriac Jose, secretary, Vadakara Edassery Varabinakam padasekharam, Kuttanad.

Farmers have undertaken paddy farming on around 28,000 hectares in Alappuzha district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad. According to Supplyco officials, harvest has been completed in over 13,000 hectare (ha.) in the district.

Officials, meanwhile, reiterated that disbursal of the paddy procurement price would begin soon. In previous years, farmers received the amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS). The amount disbursed to farmers is then repaid to banks by the government

“Recently, the Kerala High Court observed that farmers selling paddy to the government cannot be treated as borrowers. This has caused a delay in reaching agreements with banks for disbursing paddy procurement price under the PRS loan scheme this season. The issues will be sorted out and farmers will get the price soon,” says a Supplyco official.

Supplyco has procured paddy worth over ₹136 crore from Alappuzha in the ‘puncha’ season. It is purchasing paddy from farmers at ₹28.20 per kg. This includes a minimum support price and a State incentive bonus. Besides, farmers are also entitled to another 12 paise per kg as handling charges.

