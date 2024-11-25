Paddy farmers to launch indefinite hunger strike

The rise in water levels caused by the ingress of seawater due to high tide has affected the field preparation activities and paddy sowing for the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season in Kuttanad and upper Kuttanad regions.

The seawater intrusion through Thanneermukkom bund began earlier this month. According to Nel Karshaka Samrekshana Samiti (NKSS), outerbunds of at least four paddy polders have collapsed in recent weeks in Kuttanad.

The NKSS will launch an indefinite hunger strike in front of Alappuzha District Collectorate from Tuesday, demanding immediate steps to fully regulate the shutters of Thanneermukkon barrage according to high and low tides to prevent seawater intrusion into Kuttanad. It urged the government to end its apathy towards paddy farmers. NKSS general secretary Soneychan Pulinkunnu and vice president Lalychan Pallivathukkal will stage the hunger strike.

In several areas, water levels rose above the danger level last week. The situation has since improved slightly. However, farmers fear the sudden increase in water levels in the mornings due to high tide could result in more bund breaches, as several are in a weakened state. The rise in the water table has also affected the harvest of the additional (second) crop in some areas, which is nearing completion.

The Irrigation department usually closes the shutters of Thanneermukkom bund in a phased manner every December, as an increase in salinity in Vembanad Lake would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. Following the ingress of seawater, District Collector Alex Varghese, earlier this month, ordered the regulation of 28 shutters of the barrage according to high and low tides. The NKSS, however, said that regulating 28 of the 90 gates would not prevent the intrusion of seawater into Kuttanad.

NKSS officials also pointed out that Supplyco has not yet distributed payments to 154 farmers for the paddy procured from them during the 2023-24 season. Though paddy procurement for the additional crop season (2024-25) began two months ago, there is still no word on when farmers will be paid, the samiti officials said.

