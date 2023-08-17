Paddy farmers stage protest in Kuttanad

August 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Paddy farmers in Kuttanad on Thursday observed ‘‘black day’‘ in protest against the inordinate delay on the part of the State government in disbursing paddy procurement price. While mass protests took place across the region, protesters in some places raised black flags at Krishi Bhavans.

Tension prevailed at Nedumdudi after local CPI(M) workers attending a government programme to mark Farmers Day engaged in an altercation with the protesting farmers. Later the police intervened and dispersed the two groups.

A large number of farmers in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are yet to get the price of paddy procured from them in the last ‘puncha’ crop season. Sources said more than 6,000 farmers in Alappuzha were yet to get the procurement price. Supplyco officials, meanwhile, said that dues of small farmers would be cleared soon.

