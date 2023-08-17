ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy farmers stage protest in Kuttanad

August 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy farmers staging a protest march in Kuttanad on Thursday.

Paddy farmers in Kuttanad on Thursday observed ‘‘black day’‘ in protest against the inordinate delay on the part of the State government in disbursing paddy procurement price. While mass protests took place across the region, protesters in some places raised black flags at Krishi Bhavans.

Tension prevailed at Nedumdudi after local CPI(M) workers attending a government programme to mark Farmers Day engaged in an altercation with the protesting farmers. Later the police intervened and dispersed the two groups.

A large number of farmers in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are yet to get the price of paddy procured from them in the last ‘puncha’ crop season. Sources said more than 6,000 farmers in Alappuzha were yet to get the procurement price. Supplyco officials, meanwhile, said that dues of small farmers would be cleared soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US