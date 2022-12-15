Paddy farmers send ultimatum to CM, threaten to move HC

December 15, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Paddy farmers in the State are facing a financial crisis as the government has not yet paid them for the paddy procured in October-November. The farmers are largely indebted to the migrant labourers currently engaged in rice planting in muddy fields for the second crop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) started procuring the first-crop paddy in October, thousands of farmers are yet to get the payment. “Without getting the payment for their paddy, the farmers are going through an extremely harsh time. They can’t pay for the labour and fertilizer for the second crop,” said Pandiyode Prabhakaran, general secretary of the National Farmers Protection Committee (NFPC).

After a prolonged wait, the farmers have threatened to move the High Court against the government for delaying their payment. A memorandum sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given the government one week’s time for the payment. “We will have no choice but to seek legal help if the government continues its apathetic stand,” said NFPC president C. Balakrishnan.

The Supplyco has procured 1.57 lakh metric tonne paddy from the farmers across the State for ₹28.20 a kilo. Palakkad has contributed nearly 60 per cent of the State’s total paddy. Out of the ₹443 crore to be paid to the farmers, only ₹168 crore was distributed to the farmers.

“Majority of the farmers in the State have less than two acres of land. And most farmers are yet to get a single paisa,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

Supplyco officials said that they were facing a fund crunch as the government could not clinch a deal with the Kerala Bank. Although talks were held with the Kerala Bank for loans, the government could not agree with the rate of interest proposed by the bank.

The government has failed to keep its promise given to the farmers last year that there would not be any delay in the payment while procuring the paddy. “Some farmers have been waiting for more than two months. The situation is very serious. The government should realise it, and act accordingly,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Karshaka Morcha will stage a protest against the government’s failure in giving payment to the paddy farmers by beating drums here on Friday. BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar will inaugurate the protest.