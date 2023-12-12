Paddy farmers raise concern over Malampuzha water leakage

December 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Farmers, particularly paddy farmers, in the district are upset over the leakage of water from Malampuzha dam. The dam has been losing water through a faulty shutter of the right bank canal at Malampuzha for the past several weeks.

Although the Irrigation Department officials did some repair work, the leakage could not be plugged. Farmers alleged that the apathetic attitude of the authorities was behind the delay in plugging the leak.

A group of farmers from Kuzhalmannam block staged a protest at the Irrigation Executive Engineer’s office at Malampuzha on Monday, demanding immediate redressal for the loss of dam water.

As the second crop of paddy requires water until February, the continuous loss of water from Malampuzha dam increased the concerns of farmers in the district.

Although the Irrigation Department officials promised the farmers on Monday that the leak would be plugged in by the end of December, they are not willing to accept the assurances.

The farmers are eagerly waiting for the State government to make some solid moves to address their woes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his ongoing Navakerala Sadas had assured in Palakkad that certain concrete steps would be taken to permanently address the problems of paddy farmers.

Kuzhalmannam block Padasekhara Samiti Coordination Committee vice chairpersons P.R. Karunakaran and I.C. Bose, and general convener M.C. Muraleedharan led the protest at Malampuzha.

