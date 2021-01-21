Paddy farmers object to new procurement price

ALAPPUZHA

21 January 2021

‘Raising price from ₹27.48 to ₹28 an insult’

The State government’s decision to raise the procurement price of paddy to ₹28 has failed to enthuse paddy farmers in the district.

The Kerala State Nel-Nalikera Karshaka Federation said that increasing the price from ₹27.48 to ₹28 was an insult to the farmers. Federation president Baby Parakadan said that procurement price should be increased to ₹30. The puncha paddy cultivation is progressing in Kuttanad and other parts of the district.

Crop in 600 ha lost

An increase in water level coupled with bund breaches following heavy downpour destroyed paddy in around 600 hectares in Kuttanad in recent weeks. Seepage of saline water into fields also poses a threat to the paddy crop. Irrigation Department, which opened some of the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund earlier this month to drain excess water following a rise in water level in Kuttanad, has now closed the shutters to prevent the intrusion of saline water. Farmers have sown paddy in more than 26,000 hectares in Kuttanad and other parts of the district.

