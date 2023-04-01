Paddy farmers disillusioned as Supplyco sets restrictions in procurement

April 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Paddy farmers in the district are disillusioned over the restrictions imposed by the Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) in the procurement of the second crop of paddy.

Farmers who cultivated paddy in more than five acres have been told that only five acres would be considered for procurement, that too only 2,200 kg paddy per acre.

For most farmers in the district, the yield was higher for the second season as compared to the first season. Farmers testify that many of them had a yield of more than 2,500 kg paddy per acre. Confusion and anxiety have gripped the farmers as Supplyco refuses to procure more than 2,200 kg an acre.

Discrimination alleged

“This is nothing but discrimination towards Palakkad district. Farmers in Alappuzha have produced up to 3,000 kg paddy in an acre, and there is no problem for them in procurement. Only in Palakkad, the officials are raising such hurdles,” said Pandiyode Prabhakaran, general secretary of the National Farmers Protection Committee (NPFC).

Government officials agreed that though there was some confusion about the procurement limit, all issues will be sorted out soon.

Although vast majority of farmers in the district have less than five acres of land, those who cultivated paddy in larger areas are facing a crisis. They say they were being forced to approach the private market to sell their excess paddy at cheaper rates. “The government is deliberately pushing the farmers to loss,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

The NPFC challenged the Supplyco to show the government order that it will not procure more than 11,000 kg paddy from a farmer. However, the officials had no definite answer.

The officials have reportedly told the farmers to apply for procurement in different names so that one person will have less than 11,000 kg. “This is unacceptable because they are teaching the farmers how to lie,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

The NPFC alleged that MLAs and Ministers of Palakkad district did not speak for the paddy farmers. K.D. Prasenan, MLA, himself a farmer, too has failed to convince the authorities concerned in spite of the promises he made that at least 2,500 kg paddy would be procured per acre.