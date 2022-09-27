Paddy cultivation begins at Umayanallur polder in Kollam

The Agriculture department has started paddy cultivation at Umayanallur polder in Kollam as part of the efforts to ensure self-sufficiency in food production. Two rice varieties, Uma and Dhanu from the Rice Research Station, Kayamkulam, and State Seed Farm, Veeyapuram will be cultivated at the padasekharam (paddy field). As part of ‘Poliv’, a joint scheme of the Mayyanad grama panchayat and the Mukhtala block panchayat to promote paddy cultivation, free seeds and organic manure will be provided to farmers along with a subsidy for cultivation costs. Cultivation has also started in other polders in the panchayat, including Karikuzhi and Kudiyiruthuvayal. Mayyanad grama panchayat president J. Shahida inaugurated the planting, while ward member Halima presided. Mukhathala block panchayat member Sheela, Agriculture Officer Anoop Chandran and Assistant Director of Agriculture L. Preeta were among those present.