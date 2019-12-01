Paddy crop to replace oil palm in Kottayam

The aggressive wave of the plantation cover over Kottayam, which has taken over most of its lush tropical hills and the exuberant fresh water network, has gradually begun to recede.

Marking an ambitious shift in the farming philosophy that has ruled the region for several decades now, the authorities have embarked on a plan to reclaim the wet land-turned plantations in the region.

As part of it, the Meenchil-Meenanthara-Kodoor River Linking Initiative has now secured a 40 acre plot on the banks of the Kattachira Canal, which was converted into an oil palm plantation some three decades ago, cleared the trees, stirred the soil and reopened the canals criss- crossing it.

Starting from the second week of December, a collective of 30 farmers are slated to commence cultivation of paddy on the restored paddy fields here. The programme, launched as a new phase in the river restoration programme, constitutes an important step towards reviving the exuberance of the freshwater networks that run across the region.

While the first phase of this re-conversion involves oil palm plantations in the Kidangur and Kanakkari panchayats, the initiative plans to expand its operations to the oil palm plantations in the neighbouring panchayats of Neendoor and Kallara with the next farming season.

In 250 acres

“Oil palms cover almost 250 acres of the wetland network in these four panchayats. The expansion of these plantations coincide with decline of paddy farming in the previous decades and restoration of this land is crucial in reviving the system’s exuberance,’’ pointed K.Anil Kumar, convener of the river linking initiative.

According to Mr.Anil Kumar, the re-conversion of the land under the palm trees was a rather slow but steady process.

“It took us a while to convince the property owners about the need to restore the land even though they were earning almost nothing from these trees. This was followed by the formation of a farmers collective, who were willing to invest and work on the land and who work on a profit sharing basis,” he added.

Acacia trees

Besides the oil palm plantation, the collective also seeks to restore about 100 acres of paddy land- converted- acacia tree plantation near Kottayam town and is awaiting an administrative sanction for the same.