Paddy art to woo youths to agriculture

Praseed Kumar Thayyil, a progressive farmer from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, has unveiled a new paddy art installation on his rice field at Kazhambuvayal, near Nambikolly, under the Nenmeni Krishi Bhavan.

The artwork, featuring an intricate depiction of Lord Siva, created using rice varieties of various hues, aims to inspire young individuals to consider careers in farming.

The installation employs the Japanese art form known as Tanbo Art, or Rice Paddy Art, which utilises thousands of rice shoots planted in a strategic manner to produce a three-dimensional effect.

Mr. Kumar, who has dedicated 30 cents of his 10-acre rice field for this artistic venture, says his effort is not just about aesthetics. “I aim to sensitise the youth towards agriculture as a viable profession, while also conserving and propagating rare endemic rice species,” he says.

In addition to paddy art, Mr. Kumar has cultivated 100 varieties of rice known for their medicinal properties, sourced from various regions across the country. For the artwork itself, he utilised four distinct rice varieties: Nazar Bath, with its striking purple leaves; Rakthasali; Chinnar; and Jeerakasala, which feature dark and light green leaves.

Mr. Kumar says the modern generation seems increasingly disconnected from agriculture, especially rice cultivation, which is often perceived as a low-return venture with high input costs. He says innovative practices such as paddy art have been embraced by farmers in Japan and China for over three decades, attracting tourists and generating significant additional income alongside traditional farming returns.

“Wayanad, with its natural beauty, is becoming a prominent tourism hotspot in the country. If farmers in the district can draw tourists to their paddy fields, they stand to achieve better economic outcomes,” he says.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Mr. Kumar claims more than 10,000 visitors, including students, farmers, and tourists, have visited his site last year. He also earns an attractive additional income from it.

This year marks the tenth consecutive occasion Mr. Kumar has crafted paddy artwork on his fields. The project involves expenditure of nearly ₹20,000, with the initial outline skilfully drawn by artist S. Prasad, assisted by a dedicated team of 36 workers.