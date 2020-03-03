Kerala

Padayani festival at Elanthoor Devi temple from today

Fete to conclude with Valiya Padayani on March 11

The annual Padayani festival at the Bhagavathykunnu Devi temple at Elanthoor, near here, will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ on Wednesday.

Artistes as well as women in the village are busy preparing torchlights made of dry coconut palm fronds for escorting the padayani kolams to the temple premises in a customary procession in the evenings.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu will lead the Kodiyettu ceremony between 8.15 a.m. and 8.55 a.m. on Wednesday, says Mr. Dileepkumar, temple devaswom spokesman. The eight-day Padayani festival will commence at the temple grounds after the Athazhapuja in the evening.

The eight-day Padayani festival will come to a close with the Valiya Padayani on March 11 evening. A ceremonial procession displaying various kolams made of exquisitely carved raw areca palm spathes will be held in the night.

Different kolams

Different types of padayani kolams, including Ganapati, Bhairavi, Pakshi, Yakshi, Maadan, Anthara-yakshi, Maya-yakshi, Arakki-yakshi, Marutha, Kanjiramaala, Kuthira and Siva-kolam, will be taken out in the ritualistic procession to the temple precincts around midnight.

The procession will be held to the accompaniment of Thappu, a unique padayani percussion, rhythmic padayani verses, and the indigenous torchlights after the Athazhapuja at the temple, says Mr. Dileepkumar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 11:06:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/padayani-festival-at-elanthoor-devi-temple-from-today/article30975689.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY