Padayani festival at Elanthoor Devi temple from today

The annual Padayani festival at the Bhagavathykunnu Devi temple at Elanthoor, near here, will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ on Wednesday.

Artistes as well as women in the village are busy preparing torchlights made of dry coconut palm fronds for escorting the padayani kolams to the temple premises in a customary procession in the evenings.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu will lead the Kodiyettu ceremony between 8.15 a.m. and 8.55 a.m. on Wednesday, says Mr. Dileepkumar, temple devaswom spokesman. The eight-day Padayani festival will commence at the temple grounds after the Athazhapuja in the evening.

The eight-day Padayani festival will come to a close with the Valiya Padayani on March 11 evening. A ceremonial procession displaying various kolams made of exquisitely carved raw areca palm spathes will be held in the night.

Different kolams

Different types of padayani kolams, including Ganapati, Bhairavi, Pakshi, Yakshi, Maadan, Anthara-yakshi, Maya-yakshi, Arakki-yakshi, Marutha, Kanjiramaala, Kuthira and Siva-kolam, will be taken out in the ritualistic procession to the temple precincts around midnight.

The procession will be held to the accompaniment of Thappu, a unique padayani percussion, rhythmic padayani verses, and the indigenous torchlights after the Athazhapuja at the temple, says Mr. Dileepkumar.