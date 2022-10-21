Padamudrakal to spark an interest in history among students

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK) is implementing a programme to inculcate a love for local history and make the study of social sciences meaningful for students and teachers.

The Padamudrakal programme aims at identifying different ways of investigating history and create an understanding of stylistics of local history writing among social science students and teachers.

The programme is being implemented at four levels. All students in Classes 8 and 9 will be able to take part in the first phase under the supervision of trained teachers of social science clubs in schools.

They will first be asked to write about the local history of a place. This could also be related to an incident, a person, cultural, educational, or its food history even. Going beyond the study of dates and events will help fuel more interest in the subject among students and make it more engaging.

Two of the students’ writings at the school level will be selected and presented at the block level at a two-day camp.

The writings selected at the block level will then be presented at the district level. Those picked at the district level will be included in a State-level workshop.

All writings presented at the State-level workshop will be improved and published. Students taking part in the district and State-level workshops will be introduced to different ways of historical research.

They will also get an opportunity to participate in programmes to improve their interest and skills in an historical investigation. The State resource group teacher empowerment programme for implementing Padamudrakal will conclude at Kovalam on Saturday.