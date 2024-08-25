ADVERTISEMENT

Pack of dog attacks 38 people in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 25, 2024 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of rabid dog attack, at least 38 persons were bitten by a pack of dogs in the city limits here on Saturday (August 24). The pack attacked pedestrians around 9 p.m. in many city areas, including Ayurveda College, Kaimanam and Karamana.

The victims suffered multiple injuries, and three persons suffered grievous injuries. The victims were immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Medical College Hospital, and a private hospital near Nemom for treatment.

The Cantonment Police confirmed that the people seem to have been attacked by the same pack of dogs at various places in the city.

According to the General Hospital authorities, majority of the victims suffered minor bite wounds on their legs. 

The dog squads under the City Corporation rushed to the spot to trace the dogs immediately after the incident. 

