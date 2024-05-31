‘Pachathuruthu’ set to green more places in Kerala

As part of the observance of World Environment Day, the Haritha Keralam Mission is set to expand its ongoing ‘Pachathuruthu’ initiative to create green islets across the State. Over 1,000 green islets will be created as part of the initiative. One such islet will be created in every local body in the State.

Out of this, 203 green islets will be in Kasaragod district. Such green spaces are also proposed on 50 acres on the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) premises, a two-acre plot at the Travancore Titanium Products in Thiruvananthapuram, 10- acre land each in the IHRD Engineering College in Poonjar and the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Alappuzha.

Only mangroves

With the aim of protecting mangrove plants, green islets consisting of only mangrove plants will be launched in Alappuzha district under the Ambalappuzha block panchayat. Apart from this, 7 acres of green islets will be planted in the southern districts in association with Southern Railway.

The green initiative is being made by ensuring local biodiversity. Participation of the local population will be ensured in planting and for subsequent maintenance. Collection of indigenous tree saplings from the people and exchange of saplings programme is also being organised alongside. Workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Department of Social Forestry, Department of Agriculture, Kerala Forest Research Institute, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden, Forestry College and other institutions will be part of the initiative.

Over the past five years, a total of 2,950 acres of green islets have been created across 856.23 acres of land.