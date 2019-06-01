Pachathuruthu seeks to cure ecological wreckage

A natural cure to the ecological wreckage of modern times. Around 300 acres of fallow land identified by local bodies across the State will turn into green islands as part of Pachathuruthu, an initiative of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Cities will have more strips offering fresh air, rural areas will extend their blanket, and semi-derelict landscapes will come alive with all shades of green.

“This is an area identified apart from mangroves and sacred groves in the State and our target is one green island in every local body. The idea is to develop it into a movement with local support,” says Haritha Keralam Mission executive vice chairperson T.N. Seema.

As part of the project, the Haritha Keralam Mission has brought out a handbook with specific guidelines in consultation with experts. Ms. Seema says they will be sticking to indigenous varieties to create a natural and heterogeneous green habitat while avoiding the exotic ones.

Local trees

“We have listed a number local trees in the book and they will be planted, taking into account all topographical features. While some varieties will be best suited for coastal areas, some may not grow there.”

The location and size are the other factors that will decide the character of each pachathuruthu.

“A panchayat in Kannur offered 137 acres of land for this project and what they want is a dense natural forest. In that case, wild trees, creepers and plant groups that are generally seen in core forest areas will be planted. But we cannot replicate the pattern when the portion of a campus is identified for the project. In such places we will go for fruit trees and medicinal plants.”

From five cent plots to huge chunks of land belonging to the government, institutions, private parties and puramboke will be used for the project with the help of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, Agriculture Department, MGNREGA workers, Forest Fepartment and voluntary organisations. The Green Kerala Mission has formed a team in every district to implement the project.

Ms. Seema says they plan to continue the efforts in coming years as well. “This is the first phase of the project and we plan to create more green islands in future.”

Reclaiming the green cover is all the more important since Kerala has been consistently facing the pressure of climate change of late.

“Increasing tree population will be the first step towards resistance and creating natural forests is said to an ideal solution,” she says. The State-level inauguration of the project will be held on June 5, World Environment Day.