Pachathuruth project launched in Kollam

As the government aims to provide housing for all in Kerala, all houses should be converted into green spaces ensuring fresh air, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was speaking at a district-level inauguration of the Pachathuruth project, jointly implemented by the Haritha Keralam Mission and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, in Ithikkara block panchayat recently. “Each citizen is responsible for implementing projects like Pachathuruth as we are aware of global warming and climate change. Erratic rain and summer disrupt the life of communities that depend on agriculture. Felling trees and mining activities add to the crisis. This is the reason why the government has implemented various green initiatives in the State,” she said.

The Pachathuruth project is coming up on 2.5 acres of land in Ithikkara and the government plans to create similar green stretches across the State. “Such projects aim to set an example by creating a generation that loves and protects nature. Instead of planting saplings only on World Environment Day, everyone should plant two saplings when a tree is cut down. The Pachathuruthu project envisages to provide clean water and air, which are essential for life,” said Ms. Chinchurani.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function, district panchayat vice- president Sreeja Harish, block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar, vice-president Nirmala Varghese, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.