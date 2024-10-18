PAC inspects Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66

Members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) led by its chairperson K.C. Venugopal, MP, conducted an inspection on the National Highway (NH) 66 stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor on Friday, where the construction of an elevated highway is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the ongoing NH widening works and the road’s poor condition, the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch is witnessing regular traffic congestion, with accidents occurring daily. The PAC MPs visited the areas south of the Aroor Church junction and reviewed the situation.

Service roads

Mr. Venugopal said the major reason for the traffic congestion was the start of NH development without ensuring that the service and approach roads were motorable. “Service roads should have been refurbished before starting the elevated highway construction, but that didn’t happen, leading to traffic snarl-ups,” Mr. Venugopal said. He added that officials of the National Highways Authority of India had promised that the service roads would be made motorable soon based on a report to be submitted by the Public Works department.

MPs Jagdambika Pal, Amar Singh, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni, and C.M. Ramesh Shaktisinh Gohil and others participated in the visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.