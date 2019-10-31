PAC blames Congress leadership for bypoll debacle

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday carried out an assessment of the outcome of the byelections and the discussions virtually put the party leadership on the back foot.

Quite a few PAC members felt that the party should not have fielded legislators for the Lok Sabha. The party leadership apparently did not even carry out an evaluation whether it would be able to retain the Assembly seats vacated by the members.

Former KPCC president M.M. Hassan, who was one of the frontline leaders who adopted this line, along with K. Muraleedharan, felt that the people had resoundingly registered their protest for the resignation of legislators who had been elected for a five-year term.

Candidates’ selection

Another view was that controversies over selection of candidates too had a negative impact, as could be seen from the defeat in Vattiyurkavu and Konni. Mr. Muraleedharan maintained that the defeat in Vattiyurkavu was caused by organisational lapses and the diversion of RSS votes to the CPI(M).

KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran felt that the failure maintain the communal balance also proved to be a shortcoming. The main drawback was the shortcomings in the organisational structure of the party.

The CPI(M) had the organisational machinery that could help it tide over controversies and other political hurdles. The PAC members stressed on the need to expedite the reconstitution of the KPCC and the DCCs, with the emphasis on inducting new faces rather than on factional considerations. Senior leader P.J. Kurien expressed his reservations about the induction of legislators and Parliament members as party office-bearers. He wanted the party leadership to consider one person-one post so that more time could be bestowed on party work by the office-bearers.

The PAC also decided to request the AICC to carry out the reconstitution of the Youth Congress, which was now virtually in limbo. The delay would only turn away youngsters from joining the political mainstream, it felt.

The PAC praised the NSS for its political line of “Correct Distance”, stating that it went a long way in preventing the flow of votes to BJP.