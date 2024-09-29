Pabitra Narayan wins Kochi round of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024

Pabitra Narayan has won the Kochi round of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024.

The 21st edition of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024, which took place on September 29 (Sunday) featuring six participants, saw Pabitra Narayan winning the event with 75 points.

Puneet J. came second with 45 points followed by Rabi Sankar Saha (40 points.)

The corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives and business professionals. It comes with a total cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh.

While the winner takes home a ₹75,000 cash prize, the second prize winner gets ₹50,000, and the third prize winner ₹25,000. The initial online screening round was attended by 3,600 participants. The competition aims to identify the top quizzing talents from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, culminating in a grand finale.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu businessline, delivered the welcome address. Prof. (Dr.) D. Subhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Bengaluru, and Dr. Sali P.S., Vice President, Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, spoke at the regional round. Ajay Poonia hosted the quiz.

Quiz enthusiasts can relive the excitement of the event at thbl.news/BLQ2024CHSM or by scanning the QR code provided.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is presented by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by IndianOil XP95, in association with BSE. Amity University, Bengaluru, is the University Partner.

The winners from each region will compete in the final round to be held on October 20 at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai.