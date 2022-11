November 24, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In connection with the ongoing Mandalam–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in Sabarimala, the State government has appointed P. Vishnuraj as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sabarimala. The official currently serves as the subcollector of Fort Kochi. A government order said the Sabarimala ADM is in charge of coordinating various departments at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal.