P. Sarin raises banner of revolt against Rahul Mamkootathil’s candidature in Palakkad bypoll in Kerala

Dissent has surfaced within the Congress over the selection of Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad Assembly byelection.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) digital media cell convener P. Sarin lashed out at the Congress leadership here on Wednesday for fielding Mr. Mamkootathil in the byelection.

Mr. Sarin said that he would have better chances of victory in Palakkad than Mr. Mamkootathill, and that the Congress leadership had blundered by denying him the opportunity to “serve the people of Palakkad.”

Mr. Sarin had expected to be considered for the byelection, and his was one of the names speculated during the initial days of discussions soon after the victory of Shafi Parambil from Vadakara in the Lok Sabha elections held in April. Mr. Parambil’s triumph to Parliament necessitated the byelection in Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sarin said the Congress leadership made the decision without proper consultations, and warned that the party would meet another Haryana fate if it continued its policies.

Mr. Sarin warned that the party would be defeated if it did not change the candidate, and the defeat of Mr. Mamkootathil would be the defeat of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Posting reels on Instagram isn’t everything; and going to jail is not the only sacrifice,” said Mr. Sarin, referring to Mr. Mamkootathil’s incarceration early this year in connection with a wave of Youth Congress protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Sarin said that if the CPI(M) fields anyone, its cadres would elect that person. “That shows that party’s quality and strength,” he said.

He urged the Congress leadership to him as his “educational background and personal connection with Palakkad voters” made him an ideal candidate.

It’s natural: Sreekandan

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, denied that there was any discord in declaring the candidate for Palakkad. He said he had not spoken to Mr. Sarin. The Congress, he said, is a large party and certain criteria were being followed in deciding candidates for elections.

“I do not think an active party member will leave the party so easily in connection with the selection of a candidate. It is natural that many would have yearned to become the candidate,” he said.

Mr. Parambil said that Mr. Mamkootathil was not his nominee but the party nominee. He said he was thankful to the party for choosing Mr. Mamkootathil. However, he refused to comment about the allegations raised by Mr. Sarin.