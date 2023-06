June 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Senior journalist P. Sainath has been selected for the Chinta Raveendran Award-2023 instituted by the Chinta Raveendran Foundation. The award comprising a purse of ₹50,000 and a citation will be presented to the journalist during the Chinta Raveendran memorial meet at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on July 8. Aakar Patel, journalist and former head of Amnesty International, will deliver the Raveendran memorial lecture on ‘Akhandbharat: Re-imagining South Asia’ on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.