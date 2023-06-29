P. Sainath selected for Chinta Raveendran Award

June 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Senior journalist P. Sainath has been selected for the Chinta Raveendran Award-2023 instituted by the Chinta Raveendran Foundation. The award comprising a purse of ₹50,000 and a citation will be presented to the journalist during the Chinta Raveendran memorial meet at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on July 8. Aakar Patel, journalist and former head of Amnesty International, will deliver the Raveendran memorial lecture on ‘Akhandbharat: Re-imagining South Asia’ on the occasion.