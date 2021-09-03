P. Rajendra Prasad assumes charge as Kollam District Congress Committee president

Kollam

03 September 2021 18:50 IST

He says the Congress party will reclaim its past glory and the party and its feeder organisations will be strengthened for that

P. Rajendra Prasad assumed charge as new District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Kollam here on Friday.

"The Congress will reclaim its past glory and the party and its feeder organisations will be strengthened for that. We are not starting from zero, as two Congress MLAs, P.C. Vishnunath and C.R. Mahesh, were elected to the Assembly from Kollam after a long gap," said Mr. Prasad after taking charge.

Advertising

Advertising

Urging party workers to stand together, he said the Congress was a family and that he was confident about the party's future.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, who inaugurated the event, said the new DCC president would lead the party without any discord. Mr. Prasad takes over from outgoing president Bindu Krishna, who had contested from the Kollam constituency in the last Assembly elections.

Born in 1946, Mr. Prasad started his political career with the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later worked as mandalam president of the Youth Congress, DCC general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) chairman of the Kunnathur constituency. He has also served as president of Mynagappally grama panchayat and Karunagapally block panchayat.