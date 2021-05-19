P. Rajeeve, representing Ernakulam in the new LDF Cabinet in Kerala, has his task cut out

P. Rajeeve, who won his debut election to the State Assembly from Kalamassery, is the first Ernakulam district representative in the State Cabinet after a gap of five years

When P. Rajeeve takes oath on Thursday to join the State Cabinet in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, he has his task cut out.

He assumes office at a time when the State, like the rest of the country, is reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that has brought socio-economic and industrial activities to their knees. A shortage of workers and lockdown restrictions on movement of raw materials and finished products have severely impacted the industries.

With Ernakulam's position as the industrial and commercial hub of Kerala, the new minister has his task cut out. Mr. Rajeeve (54), who won his debut election to the State Assembly from Kalamassery with a margin of more than 11,000 votes over the IUML’s V. A. Abdul Gafoor, is the first Ernakulam district representative in the State Cabinet after a gap of five years.

Added responsibilities

Mr. Rajeeve said on Tuesday that the new position brought added responsibilities and that the party's priorities for the constituency were listed in the manifesto released ahead of the May 6 elections. He said his new position would help address key issues such as drinking water shortage and infrastructure facilities.

Ernakulam has a string of industrial estates as well as around 30,000 SMEs, the latter employing about three lakh people directly and indirectly. The district is also the hub of innovation, with the Kerala Startup Mission headquartered in Kalamassery. The Infopark and the upcoming petrochemicals complex are the torch-bearers for a new phase of industrial growth.

Expediting the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project can bring long-term benefits to the State as the investments will take some time for fruition. The project is in its initial stage and pushing it forward would help Kerala reap the benefits of opening up a new front in the industrialisation process.

Party manifesto

The party manifesto for Kalamassery had emphasised SMEs, revival and strengthening of public sector undertakings like HMT, skill development and building an innovation hub and encouraging start-ups.

On these lines, “Our expectation is that the new government will, through measures like financial support, help revive the industries when the lock-down restrictions ease,” said M. Khalid, president of the Kerala State Small Industries Association on Wednesday.

An estimated 2.5 lakh small industries is the backbone of the State, providing employment to about 2.5 million people directly and indirectly. They were just looking up after the epic floods of 2018 and 2019 when the pandemic appeared on the horizon.

Building confidence

The government must immediately look to ways to infuse more capital in industrial infrastructure and also build confidence among the entrepreneurs. "There should be a message sent out that the government is with the entrepreneurs'', said P. M. Mathew, director of the Kochi-based Institute of Small Enterprises and Development. The situation is gloomy and in these circumstances building confidence can go a long way in revival, he added.

One of areas that the State government can pay attention to is to make MSMEs aware of the support available through intervention of agencies like the Reserve Bank of India, said a senior banking official in the cooperative sector. He said that enterprises in the State did not pay much attention to schemes like the Emergency Guaranteed Creditline extended through public sector banks.

He also said that online platforms like TReDS were not being leveraged by SMEs in Kerala. TReDs is an institutional mechanism for invoice discounting for MSMEs involving the supplier, buyer and financier.