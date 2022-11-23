P. Nandakumar takes charge as new Malabar Devaswom Board Commissioner

November 23, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

P. Nandakumar, formerly Additional Secretary of Public Administration at the Secretariat, took charge as the new Commissioner of Malabar Devaswom Board on Wednesday. A native of Kannadiparamba in Kannur district, he was the regional performance audit officer in Kozhikode when he was deputed as Commissioner. He has also worked as executive officer in the Agricultural Labourers Welfare Board and Beedi Workers Welfare Board and as the Kasaragod district panchayat secretary.

