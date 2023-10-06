ADVERTISEMENT

P. K. Ramachandran Nair chosen for science prize

October 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan and theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan were honoured in Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram’s 2021 edition.

The Hindu Bureau

P. K. Ramachandran Nair

P. K. Ramachandran Nair, a leading researcher in agroforestry, has been selected for the Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram 2022, instituted by the State government to honour scientists of Kerala origin.

Dr. Ramachandran Nair is currently Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Agroforestry and International Forestry, University of Florida, United States.

The Science Award is instituted jointly by the Science and Technology Department, Government of Kerala, and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ramachandran Nair was chosen for his outstanding scientific contributions, in particular to the field of agroforestry. The award carries a cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh, citation and plaque.

The awardees are selected by a panel consisting of eminent scientists representing leading science and technology institutions and academies.

The Kerala government had chosen agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan and theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan for the 2021 edition of the award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US