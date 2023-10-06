P. K. Ramachandran Nair chosen for science prize

October 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

P. K. Ramachandran Nair, a leading researcher in agroforestry, has been selected for the Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram 2022, instituted by the State government to honour scientists of Kerala origin.

Dr. Ramachandran Nair is currently Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Agroforestry and International Forestry, University of Florida, United States.

The Science Award is instituted jointly by the Science and Technology Department, Government of Kerala, and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

Dr. Ramachandran Nair was chosen for his outstanding scientific contributions, in particular to the field of agroforestry. The award carries a cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh, citation and plaque.

The awardees are selected by a panel consisting of eminent scientists representing leading science and technology institutions and academies.

The Kerala government had chosen agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan and theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan for the 2021 edition of the award.