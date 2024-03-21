ADVERTISEMENT

P. Jayarajan files complaint over ‘fake picture’

March 21, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The vice-chairman of the Khadi Board and member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Committee P. Jayarajan filed a complaint, with the Director-General of Police and the Election Commission, on March 21 (Thursday) over the circulation of a picture showing CPI(M) local secretary Robin K. Thomas with a BJP leader implicated in the Panoor Palathayi rape case.

He claimed the image captured on September 7, 2017, during a public event in Pathanamthitta had been digitally altered to include the picture of the BJP leader. In his complaint, Mr. Jayarajan sought legal action against those responsible for the campaign.

