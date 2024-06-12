ADVERTISEMENT

P. Jayarajan calls for introspection by CPI(M) post election debacle

Published - June 12, 2024 08:01 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha election defeat, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. Jayarajan has emphasised the need for the party to introspect on its shortcomings. Speaking at the P.K. Kunhanandan commemoration event at Paratt in Panur, Mr. Jayarajan highlighted the importance of closely aligning with people’s needs and reassessing historical perspectives.

He said the Left Democratic Front had overcome its defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and came to power in 2021 by securing more seats in the Assembly elections. This should not be forgotten. “Whether we win or lose, the Communist party has taught us to stand with the people,” said Mr. Jayarajan. He said that the party must effectively communicate its policies to the public and uphold its commitment to standing with the people.

