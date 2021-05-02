Oxygen war room opens in Wayanad

KALPETTA

02 May 2021 01:19 IST

An oxygen war room has started functioning at the District Emergency Operations Centre at the Collectorate here in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The round-the-clock war room would coordinate oxygen supply and ensure its availability in the district, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

Assistant Collector Balpreet Singh is the nodal officer of the programme. The staff members and equipment needed will be provided by the District Medical Officer.

All hospitals in the district will keep the war room informed of oxygen stocked, daily use and number of empty cylinders.

Ms. Abdulla has directed industrial oxygen supply agencies in the district to hand over the stocked cylinders to the health department. The cylinders would be returned to the agencies once the pandemic situation was over, she said.