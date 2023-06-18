ADVERTISEMENT

Oxygen plant to be inaugurated at Kasaragod General Hospital

June 18, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A medical oxygen plant. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An oxygen plant donated by the Mumbai Central Chinmaya Mission Trust through the Kasaragod Chinmaya Mission to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital will be inaugurated on Monday. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, will inaugurate the plant. N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, will preside over the function. Chinmaya Mission Kerala regional head Swami Vivikthananda Saraswati will light the lamp. MLAs E. Chandrasekaran and CH. Kunhambu and Central Chinmaya Mission Trust chief executive officer Kumari Manisha Khemlani will attend.

