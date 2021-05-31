Oxygen plant functional at Parippally MCH

13 plants being constructed by NHAI in State

The first of the 13 oxygen plants constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the State has become functional at Government Medical College Hospital at Parippally in Kollam.

The additional pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plant has a generation capacity of 1,000 litres per minute (lpm).

While the project implementation unit (PIU) of the NHAI was in charge of civil and electrical works of the plant, the Defence Research and Development Organisation did the installation works. The PIU Thiruvananthapuram is also working on the plant at Government Women and Children Hospital in Alappuzha. The machinery has arrived and the plant is expected to be functional next week.

The PIU has also commenced works on the plant at Government General Hospital, Neyattinkara. The infrastructure for setting up the plant is to be completed in seven days.

The civil and electrical works of the plant at Government Hospital in Pala is by the Central Public Works Department.

The service of RDS-CVCC, contractor for the Kazhakuttam elevated highway along NH 66, was used for executing the civil and electrical works for the plants at Parippally and Alappuzha.

“The works were hindered by factors such as lockdown, Tauktae Cyclone, and the pandemic. Special permission was obtained from District Collectors for opening shops for procuring material and substitute labourers were used to complete the works,” a project official said.

The plants are part of a Ministry of Health & Family Welfare initiative to set up additional PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities to ensure smooth availability of medical oxygen.

The Ministry is setting up 72 plants with 500 and 1,000 lpm plants and 52 plants in the second phase.

Kerala will get 13 plants and six locations have been identified. The funds are being made available from PM Cares.

For installing plants, the State has to ensure land, power supply, supply backup, and pipeline system. Besides, two technical persons from the hospital should be deputed to manage the plant and a nodal officer for coordination by the State.