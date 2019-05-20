Owner turns to others’ mercy to bury elephant

An autorickshaw driver who bought an elephant to satiate his love for the animal has found himself in a difficult situation as he had no money to bury the animal that died on Sunday.

Saravanan from Moothanthara, near here, had to seek the help of other elephant lovers to raise ₹2 lakh to bury his elephant.

Mr. Saravanan had bought the elephant about a year ago mortgaging his land documents at the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) after his craze for the animal became intense. Besides the KSFE loan, he also borrowed from friends and relatives to raise ₹25 lakh to buy the elephant.

No profits

Mr. Saravanan named his elephant Rajendran, which had been owned by six others before reaching him. The elephant was used for temple festivals and other religious processions, but it did not apparently bring any returns to the owner and he continued to make a living by riding his autorickshaw. He said though he did not make any profit from the elephant, he suffered huge losses.

Mr. Saravanan had to shell out a huge sum when the elephant fell ill a few days ago. It died on Sunday, giving him the deepest anguish of bereavement.

However, elephant lovers from across the district extended him a helping hand. They shelled out ₹2 lakh needed for the post-mortem and burial of the pachyderm. Rajendran was buried in the Walayar forest on Sunday evening.