Overwhelming response for The Hindu Pookkalam contest

The 12th edition of Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest, powered by Mangaldeep. will be held in four centres, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, on September 3 and 4 respectively. There was tremendous response for the contest and 25 teams have been finalised and confirmed at each centre.

The contest, first held in 2007, has witnessed increased participation over the years and has become a top contest of its kind. This time too, Pookkalams are encouraged to be prepared by the participants/family /residence association members from the comfort of their home adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The teams adjudged first will receive ₹15,000 in cash and ₹15,000 worth of gifts. Second prize will be ₹10,000 and ₹10,000 worth gifts, and third prize will be ₹5,000. Three teams will be given ₹2,000 as consolation prizes. All these prizes will be given away in every centre. . All teams will be given ₹1,000 as reimbursement towards procurement of flowers. Only 25 teams will be allowed per centre. Participants from Corporation/City limits only need apply. There will be also special gifts for all participating teams.

In association with partner is Gold Winner. Preethi Zodiac 2.0 is the Home Appliances partner.

Incase of any queries on the contest, please call Girish (Thiruvananthapuram ) 94474 50454, Vinod Krishnan (Kochi ) 90614 52825, Vinosh (Thrissur ) 97444 92809 and Aneesh (Kozhikode ) 98472 00442.

Natural flowers and leaves alone should be used. Flowers required for the Pookkalam contest will have to be arranged by the contestants. Harmony of colours and shapes and neatness of the Pookkalam will be considered by the jury.

The decision of the jury will be final. Family members of the staff of The Hindu and the sponsors are not allowed to participate. Right of selection of the teams will rest with The Hindu .