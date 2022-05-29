Overspeeding car killed a 61-year-old man; Ganja found inside the car

The deceased victim was identified as Kuttyan of Malakkunnu Thallani in Bekal

A 61-year-old man was killed by an over speeding car, which was smuggling banned substances, near Thrikannad Tryambakeshwara temple on KSTP road in Kasaragod.

According to police, the deceased victim was identified as Kuttyan of Malakkunnu Thallani in Bekal. The car after hitting the victim crashed into a nearby solar streetlight. Even though Kuttyan was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses here claimed that the car was over speeding and lost control. The incident took place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the driver of the car 25-year-old Mohammed Sahadi, who is residing in the Vidya Nagar police limits. Later during the checking of the car police found 50 grams of ganja. The police have registered a case against him for possession of a banned substance and for reckless driving.

People here have alleged that a group of people came in another vehicle immediately after the accident and tried to change the materials in the car.