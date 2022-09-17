Overloaded lorries: truck owners’ association demands action by VACB

Inaction by MVD and police alleged

An overloaded goods auto with used steel bars protruding at the rear and sides in Kochi in this file photo.

Inaction by MVD and police alleged

The All Kerala Truck Owners’ Association has invited the attention of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to the alleged inaction by the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) even as overloaded goods carriers have a free run across the State and cause fatal accidents like the one in Thrissur that claimed the lives of two persons on Friday.

The two persons were crushed to death after the rope used to fasten metal sheets to a lorry gave away and the sheets fell on them. A similar incident was reported a month ago from the Seaport-Airport Road in Kochi, when improperly fastened metal frames fell off a vehicle onto the road. “Luckily, no one was injured, and the driver stopped the lorry a little distance away as we alerted him,” said Gokul Dipu, a student of Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad, who witnessed the incident.

In a petition filed before the VACB, K.A. Anoop and Subin Paul, president and general secretary respectively of the truck owners’ association, cited how transport and MVD officials defaulted in enforcing norms regarding overloading, despite orders from the Kerala High Court. They alleged that mud and granite were often mined in excess of the quantity specified in the permit, which, the High Court said, ought to be treated as theft and penal action taken. They attributed it to an unholy nexus between tipper and lorry operators and enforcement personnel.

The association had filed a contempt of court petition before Kerala High Court in 2021 and also adduced photos of grave rule violations by good carriers, seeking action against key officials of the Transport Department and the MVD, alleging that they failed to abide by earlier orders passed by the court which had directed action against overloaded goods carriers.

The High Court had directed the police and the MVD personnel to forward the driving licence of the errant driver concerned to the licensing authority for its suspension.

Enforcement continues to be allegedly slack, despite the Central government submitting before the Supreme Court in 2005 how overloading caused significant damage to the road surface and also increased pollution from automobile emissions. This is apart from the safety hazards posed to road users.

A senior MVD official said overloaded goods carriers affected the principle of equity since they were denying business to others willing to abide by loading norms. “The High Court directive, if implemented in letter and spirit, ought to be a deterrent for the driver, whose licence risks being suspended, while imposing hefty fine as mandated by the amended provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Act and suspension of permit would affect the vehicle owner.”

“Restoring of mobile courts, stricter enforcement and the NHAI installing weigh bridges, and imposing double the toll on overloaded lorries at toll plazas would help curb the menace. Sadly, even brand new tippers and lorries continue to be illegally altered to help carry double the permitted load. It damages roads, affects the safety of road users and often results in tyre bursts. That most lorries now operate without a second driver-cum-cleaner worsens the threat posed by overloading,” he added.